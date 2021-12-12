Jared Cook, Donald Parham Jr. start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers tight ends Jared Cook and Donald Parham Jr. didn’t make much of an impact in the team’s 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Both pass catchers combined for just a handful of catches as quarterback Justin Herbert looked elsewhere for explosive plays.

The Chargers are set to host the New York Giants for Week 14 on Sunday and with that, it’s an opportunity for both to have bounce back weeks. Will they capitalize?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TEs Jared Cook, Donald Parham Jr.

Against the Bengals last week, Cook caught three of four targets for 29 yards. Parham, meanwhile, caught just two of of four targets for three yards.

Cook has been the more consistent fantasy option of the two, averaging eight points a game versus the 4.6 that Parham is averaging.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Keenan Allen ruled out, Cook may get a few more passes thrown his way and he’s worth a start. Parham, however, has nothing to justify ever inserting him into your lineup and you should sit him.