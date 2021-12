Opening odds for Week 15 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for the Week 15 slate this past Wednesday. The odds came down at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will return later in the evening.

We’ve dropped in these lookahead lines and will add the relevant odds when they re-open Sunday evening. Most games won’t see significant movement from open to re-open, but there will be at least one notable line. The Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a sprained ankle and his status is unclear for Week 15. The line might be delayed re-opening until we hear what is up with Jackson’s ankle. Tyler Huntley gave the Ravens a fighting chance, but he’s a clear downgrade from Jackson.

Here’s our full list of Week 15 opening odds as of Sunday late afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as the odds re-open.

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -150, Chargers +130

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Browns -5.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Browns -225, Raiders +185

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -1

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Patriots -120, Colts +100

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -10

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -425, Giants +320

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Jaguars -3.5

Opening point total: 43

Opening moneyline: Jaguars -180, Texans +155

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -2.5

Opening point total: 43

Opening moneyline: Titans -140, Steelers +120

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cardinals -12.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -650, Lions +46-0

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bills -9.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Bills

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Dolphins -7

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -305, Jets +240

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Eagles -2.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -135, Washington +115

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bengals -3

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -155, Broncos +135

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: 49ers -7.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: 49ers -365, Falcons +280

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -2

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -130, Ravens +110

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Rams -7

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Rams -320, Seahawks +250

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -11.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Bucs -575, Saints +410

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Vikings -4

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -190, Bears +160

