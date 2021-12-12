Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary received double-digit carries for the second-straight game on Monday night against the New England Patriots. Singletary will look to receive those same opportunities on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

For the first time since Weeks 3 and 4 of the season, Singletary received at least 10 or more carries in back-to-back games. On Monday night against the Patriots, Singletary led all Bills’ running backs in carries with 10, to go along with 36 yards. The previous week against the New Orleans Saints, the former Florida Atlantic running back had 44 yards on 15 carries.

While Singletary has not produced a lot of fantasy points, it’s good to see that he’s starting to establish himself as the lead back. However, we’ll see how he’ll play on Sunday against the Buccaneers, who are only giving up 84.3 rushing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are desperate for a RB2/FLEX option in fantasy football, then you should consider Singletary. However, I’d still lean towards sitting him in a tough matchup.