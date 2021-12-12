Matt Breida start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida was a non-factor in the team’s ground attack on Monday night against the New England Patriots. Breida will try to change that next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Matt Breida

Breida played sparingly in the Bills’ 14-10 loss to the Patriots at home on primetime. He only had a three-yard carry, five-yard reception, and played 12% of offensive snaps. This was a far cry from what he did on Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints. In that game, Breida posted nine carries for 26 yards, along with two receptions (two targets) for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Before Thanksgiving, the 26-year-old running back had five carries for 51 yards and a 16-yard reception in the Week 11 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That being said, it is hard to trust any Bills’ running back to productive, let alone against this tough Buccaneers’ front seven.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Breida is someone you should sit without question against Tampa Bay for Week 14.