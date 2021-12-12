Zack Moss start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss just like the rest of the running backs struggled on Monday night against the New England Patriots. Moss will look to get back on track on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

On Monday night against the Patriots, the 5-foot-9 running back recorded eight carries for 21 yards and two receptions (three targets) for 12 yards. Moss also played 41% of offensive snaps, which is third time in five games that he’s gone over 40% or more snaps.

The former Utah running back will try to establish himself in the Bills’ backfield and put up some yards against the Buccaneers on Sunday. This season, Tampa Bay has the best run defense in the league, only allowing 84.3 yards per game. The Buccaneers are also only giving up 15.9 fantasy points per game, which is fourth-best in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to trust the Bills’ running game because you don’t know who will get the most carries on that given day. Therefore, the best move is to sit Moss for Week 14.