Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and the rest of the offense did not have the best performance on Monday night against the New England Patriots. Sanders will try to have a better outing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

The Bills’ passing game struggled on Monday night as the winds were whipping in Buffalo and made life tough for both teams. When the Bills passed the ball, they only had minimal success. Sanders posted three receptions (six targets) for 22 yards. It was the third-straight game that the veteran wide receiver had three receptions.

The good news for Sanders is that the Bills’ receiver unit has a favorable matchup against the Bucs’ defense on Sunday. Tampa Bay’s defense is allowing 21.5 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season. Additionally, the Buccaneers’ defense gives up the third-most targets (262) and eighth-most receptions (163).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a WR2/WR3 option for this week, then Sanders would not be a bad option to start.