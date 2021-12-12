Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis had the lone touchdown in Monday night’s loss to the New England Patriots. Davis will try to score another touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

Last week against the Patriots, Davis posted two receptions (four targets) for 30 yards and a touchdown. It was the third-straight game that the wideout had at least two receptions. He also played 28% of offensive snaps in Week 13, which was his lowest snap count since Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver will be looking to make some plays against the Buccaneers’ pass defense. Tampa Bay’s defense is allowing 21.5 fantasy points per game and 11 touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bucs’ defense will likely put their attention on Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox, Davis should have some opportunities to make some plays. However, the best play would be to sit the young wideout in fantasy football for this week.