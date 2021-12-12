Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley did not make a huge impact in last week’s game against the Patriots. Beasley will try to be a difference maker in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley has been a non-factor in the Bills’ passing game this season with 63 receptions (82 targets) for 541 yards and a touchdown. Last season, the veteran receiver had 967 yards and four touchdowns.

Against the Patriots on Monday night, Beasley has one reception (three targets) for 11 yards and played 69% of offensive snaps. The last time the 32-year-old wideout had one reception in a game was in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs (one catch for five yards).

Tampa Bay’s defense has been up and down against the pass this season, but it’s not enough to say Beasley should be in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The veteran wide receiver has not been a factor all season and should not start in Week 14.