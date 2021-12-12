Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox was among the offensive players who struggled on Monday night against the New England Patriots. Knox will try to get back on track against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox did not have a great game against the Patriots last week as he posted two receptions (six targets) for 14 yards and 1.40 fantasy points (season-low). The previous week against the New Orleans Saints, the 25-year-old tight end recorded three receptions (three targets) for 32 yards. He also produced 15.20 fantasy points, which was the fourth time that he scored double-digit fantasy points.

This season, the Buccaneers’ defense has allowed the third-most receptions (75), fifth-most targets (103), and 8.3 fantasy points per game. Knox will be defended by a couple of quality linebackers and defensive backs, but will have opportunities to shine.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you have Knox on your roster, this would be a good opportunity to start him in Week 14.