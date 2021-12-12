Rob Gronkowski start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has been Tom Brady’s guy for years and even came out of retirement to play with him. He’ been a big red zone threat during his time in Tampa Bay.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski

In just seven games this season, Gronkowski has 33 receptions for 436 yards and six touchdowns. When he’s been healthy, Gronkowski’s gotten the ball a ton. As long as Brady is his quarterback, Gronkowski will get plenty of targets. He’s coming off a game against the Falcons where he had four reception for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 165.3 passing yards per game which ranks 1st in the NFL. They’re coming off a game where the opposing quarterback, Mac Jones, threw three passes. I would guess Brady might throw a few more than that. The Bills have done a great job limiting tight ends this season, but I still think Gronkowski is a good play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gronkowski should start.