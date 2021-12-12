Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Running back Leonard Fournette has had a fantastic season in Tampa Bay. People forget, he was released by the Jaguars early last season and the Bucs signed him as a free agent.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

In 12 games, Fournette has 152 carries for 665 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s on pace to score a career high amount of touchdowns. Tom Brady loves throwing him the ball as well. Fournette has 58 receptions for 402 yards and two touchdowns. It’s impressive to see what he's done this season after he spent a lot of time splitting carries with Ronald Jones last season.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 107.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. They are coming off a game where the Patriot rushed 46 times for 222 yards and a touchdown. Three weeks ago, they allowed the Colts for 264 yards and four touchdowns. I expect the Bucs to score some points this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Fournette should start.