Mike Evans start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Wide receiver Mike Evans has been one of the better receivers in the NFL this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

This season, Evans has 57 receptions for 794 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 10 touchdowns rank 2nd in the NFL. He’s coming off a seven reception, 99 yard game against the Falcons. I see him putting up big numbers again this week and scoring another touchdown. The Bucs have a ton of success when getting him the ball and they’ll need him in this one.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 165.3 passing yards per game which ranks 1st in the NFL. They’re coming off a game where the opposing quarterback, Mac Jones, threw three passes. I would guess Brady might throw a few more than that. I think Evans will be one of the top fantasy receivers this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Evans should start.