Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has been one of the most reliable fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL throughout his time in Tampa Bay.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

This season, Godwin has 82 receptions for 949 yards and five touchdowns. His 82 receptions ranks 5th in the NFL. He’s coming off his best game of the season where he had 15 receptions for 143 yards. I expect him to get the ball a bunch again this week.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 165.3 passing yards per game which ranks 1st in the NFL. They’re coming off a game where the opposing quarterback, Mac Jones, threw three passes. I would guess Brady might throw a few more than that. While I think this will be a big week for Mike Evans, I still expect Godwin to put up decent numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Godwin should start.