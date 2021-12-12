Bears vs. Packers game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play their second game of the season against each other on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. The Packers won the previous meeting 24-14. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Packers matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers Week 14 odds

Spread: Packers -12.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bears +425, Packers -590

Our picks for Bears vs. Packers

Pick against the spread: Packers -12.5 (+100)

The Packers have dominated this matchup over the years, and have everything to play for in this game. Conversely, the Bears are just attempting to get to the end of the season and re-evaluate the year. Green Bay should comfortably win this game, so the 12.5-point spread is not something to get too worried about. It’s also nice to get plus odds here.

Over/under: Over 42.5 (-115)

The previous game went under, but the Bears are getting some key players back and should be better offensively. The Packers also missed some opportunities in the previous meeting and will be sharper. Both games last year went over this total but the two games from 2019 were under, so it is truly a hard rivalry to predict when it comes to this category.

Preferred player prop: Aaron Rodgers over 2.5 touchdowns (+150)

Rodgers has thrown 57 touchdowns in 26 games against the Bears, so he’s no stranger to this matchup. He threw two touchdowns in the previous meeting and could’ve had a third had he not rushed for the score. Rodgers has thrown three or more touchdowns in just three games this season, but he’s also only gone two games without at least two touchdowns. At plus odds, this is a strong prop to back.

