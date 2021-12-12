Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Kyler Murray returned in Week 13 following a long layoff due to a sprained ankle and looked 100 percent as the Cardinals trounced the Bears. How will he fare this week against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The most encouraging part of Arizona’s victory last week was just how willing and able Murray appeared as a runner. He looked like the Kyler Murray we all know and love, and that’s great news for his fantasy managers. The Rams haven’t allowed much aerial production to quarterbacks this year — eight passing TDs allowed in their previous seven games — and they have given up the eighth-fewest rushing yards to the position. But when these teams faced off back in Week 4, Murray recorded 268 yards passing, 39 yards rushing and two passing scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Of course you’re starting him. With his health in order, Murray is arguably the top QB play this week. He is the third-most expensive quarterback on DraftKings this week ($7,700).