Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Matthew Stafford has thrown three touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. Will he make it a three-TD trifecta this week against the Arizona Cardinals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford did not perform well back in Week 4, when the Cardinals came to L.A. and absolutely overwhelmed the Rams. He threw for 280 yards, two TDs and an interception, but more than 100 of those yards and one of those scores came once L.A was trailing by three touchdowns late in the third quarter.

The Cardinals have given up the third-fewest DraftKings points per game to opposing QBs and only 16 passing scores in 12 games this year. Over the past two weeks, Arizona’s defense has shut out Russell Wilson and picked off Andy Dalton four times. Stafford is attached to a much better offense than either of those QBs, but his outlook does deserve a downgrade this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stafford is probably still worth starting, especially with four teams on bye. But he’s more of a risky low-end QB1 this week.