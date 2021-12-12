Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers come off their bye week with a primetime matchup with a heated rival in the Chicago Bears. It should be a matchup were used to seeing lately — the Packers dominate on both sides of the ball while the Bears wonder why they haven’t fired Matt Nagy yet. Let’s take a look at Aaron Rodgers’ outlook for Week 14 in what’s most likely the last matchup of the fantasy football regular season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers didn’t do much in the first meeting between the Packers and the Bears this season. He did plenty to win. Rodgers threw for 195 yards with 2 passing TDs and a rushing TD. The rushing TD saved his fantasy outing as the Packers got ahead and kept the ball on the ground most of the game. We could see a similar script play out in Week 14. If that’s the case, Rodgers should still be a solid QB1 play this week. Coming off the bye at home, the Packers will want to stick it to Chicago one last time before 2021 is over.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Rodgers is a start in pretty much all formats. His ceiling could be capped a bit, but he should get you there.