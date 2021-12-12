Justin Fields start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to return to the field this week when the team heads up to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football.

The rookie QB has been out of commission since Week 11 when he suffered a rib injury in the team’s 16-13 loss to the Ravens. Veteran Andy Dalton has started in his place since then but head coach Matt Nagy confirmed on Wednesday that the franchise guy will be good to go in the NFC North rivalry showdown.

Now that Fields is making his return, what are his prospects for fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

By virtue of the Bears’ struggles this season, Fields has experienced his fair share of growing pains. He has thrown for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions on the season, completing just 58.1% of his passes.

As a result, he’s been one of the lowest rated fantasy quarterbacks this season, averaging just 9.95 fantasy points per contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. It would not be wise to start Fields with the playoffs looming in most leagues.