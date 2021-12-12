David Montgomery start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery had himself one of his most productive outings of the season last week in the team’s 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The third-year running back was a constant presence in the Bears’ offense and accumulated the most touches of any skill position player for the team. He was able to make an impact in both the running and passing games.

Chicago is now staring down a road matchup at the hated rival Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football this week. One would think they’d try to utilize him in a similar fashion for a huge NFC North showdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Last Sunday, Montgomery had 21 carries for 90 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with eight receptions for 51 yards in the loss. Montgomery has been a consistent low RB2 option for fantasy managers this year, averaging 10.7 fantasy points per game. If he continues to have days like the one he did last week, his numbers will only go up.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Montgomery is a valuable asset for your lineup, so start him if you can.