Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is set to make his return to the field this week as the team heads north to face their hated rival Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football.

Robinson has been out for the last three games due to a hamstring injury, piling on to what has turned out to be a down year for him. But now that he’s confirmed to be suiting up for Sunday night, how will he perform.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

Chicago’s offense has been banged up and in turmoil for a good chunk of the season and it has bore out in Robinson’s stats. He’s only caught 30 of 50 targets for 339 yards and a single touchdown this season, netting him an average of just 4.4 fantasy points a game. He had has best game right before he went down with the injury, catching four of six targets for 68 yards against the Steelers in Week 9.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with Justin Fields also back from injury this week, it’d be wise to sit Robinson. With the fantasy postseason arriving for most leagues, it would probably also be a wise move to shut A-Rob down for the season and try to find a waiver pickup with more immediate upside for the playoffs.