Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

After back-to-back explosive weeks, Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was relatively quiet during the team’s 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week.

The second got a handful of targets but couldn’t do much with them as the team dropped its sixth game in seven weeks. The Bears will now be tasked with a trip up north to play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football so how will the young wideout fare in prime time?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney caught five of seven targets for just 27 yards in last Sunday’s loss. It was a huge step down from his performances of the previous two weeks, where he had back-to-back outings of five catches for 120+ yards.

Mooney has been at the very least a solid flex option throughout the year, averaging 8.2 fantasy points per game as the 25th rated fantasy receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mooney has been a boom-or-bust option this season but with Justin Fields back in action, I’d take the risk and start him. One of his three touchdowns this season came against the Packers and he’ll be a prime candidate to find the end zone again.