Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet had a relatively quiet day stat wise last Sunday as the team fell to the Arizona Cardinals 33-22.

The second-year weapon out of Notre Dame has commanded his fair share of targets this season but has yet to have an explosive day as the offense has struggled all throughout the season. This Sunday, the Bears will head north to meet the rival Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football. We’ll see if this can be the showcase game for the young tight end.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Kmet caught just three of seven targets for 41 yards in the team’s Week 13 loss last Sunday. It was him coming back down to earth by his standards after catching a season-high eight targets for 65 yards against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

He’s only averaged 3.4 fantasy points per game this season so time is running out for those still holding out hope that he’ll emerge as a fantasy sleeper.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kmet for now and possibly the rest of your season. If you’re in the playoffs in your league, seek out other tight end options to get you over the hump.