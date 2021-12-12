Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers got some bad news in the wide receiving corps with Randall Cobb landing on injured reserve with a core muscle injury. He’s expected to miss the rest of the regular season, but is hopeful to return in the playoffs. For now, the Packers enter Week 14 vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football with Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. Let’s take a look at Lazard’s fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

The Packers have gotten nothing but inconsistent performance from their WRs not named Adams for what seems like a while now. With Cobb out, Lazard has a shot to get more snaps and should see a few more targets as a result. Prior to the bye week in the win against the Rams, Lazard had 6 targets, which tied his season high. Expect Lazard to see around 4-6 targets, though the Packers could opt to just run the ball 30 times on the Bears. Either way, Lazard should see some looks but isn’t much more than a stretch FLEX in deeper leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re desperate in a deep league you can do worse than Lazard. He’s touchdown dependent, which adds risk, but should have an OK floor for PPR. In standard leagues, bench Lazard. In a deeper PPR league, Lazard isn’t a terrible streamer. Proceed with caution.