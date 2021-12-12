Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Green Bay Packers enter Week 14 against the Chicago Bears seeking their 10th win of the season coming off a bye. The Packers have a different identity this season as a team that plays defense and runs the ball. As a result, it’s Davante Adams at WR and not much else behind him. Let’s take a look at MVS’ outlook for Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Packers announced WR Randall Cobb is likely going to miss the rest of the regular season. While his absence creates a void in the slot, it’s still potentially more snaps for Valdes-Scantling. The USF product has always been boom-bust throughout his career. It’s usually a goose egg or MVS makes a bit play down field. He’s missed some time due to injury this season and hasn’t done much, but the past two weeks are encouraging. MVS has 19 targets over the past two games with 8 catches for 173 yards and a TD in that stretch. It’s not setting the world on fire, but it’s something we can work with.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Valdes-Scantling is worth a FLEX spot against the Bears in deeper leagues. He’s getting the targets, which is encouraging and we know MVS is one Aaron Rodgers bomb downfield away from having a big game.