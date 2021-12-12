AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears at home in Week 14. The Packers are coming off their bye week, so the backfield tandem of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones should be well rested for a solid matchup. Let’s take a look at Dillon’s fantasy outlook for Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Packers are basically in a time-share situation with Dillon and Jones. Dillon has played well enough to warrant carries and the two will likely split work in Week 14. Earlier in the season the Bears hung around in the Packers’ 24-14 win, but Green Bay was in control most of the game. Jones out-carried Dillon 13-11 in that game and both backs were effective. Dillon had 59 yards but wasn’t active in the passing game, which is a negative. If that’s the case again, Dillon would need to find the end zone to return big value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dillon is an OK FLEX option in deeper leagues. He should see touches and this is an easy matchup. We could see the Packers go up big at home coming off a bye and rest Jones, which would mean garbage time carries for Dillon.