Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers come off the bye looking to put a stranglehold on the NFC North division with a matchup against the Chicago Bears. Green Bay has three division games left on the schedule and a win would put the Pack in great position to clinch in Week 15 or 16. RB Aaron Jones will be a key component on offense and should be well rest after the week off. Let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

After signing a big deal this offseason, Jones has had a pretty disappointing season from an actual and fantasy perspective. Despite the Packers success, Jones has failed to go for over 100 rushing yards in all but one game this season. It’ll take a few big games for Jones to break the 1K threshold and he only has 7 total TDs this season, four of which came in one game. Still, the Bears are a good matchup and this is the perfect spot for the Packer to get Jones going. AJ Dillon will cut into his touches but Jones did well in the first meeting, rushing for 76 yards on 13 carries while adding 34 receiving yards and a TD.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Your starting Jones no matter what really. Worst case he gets you to double digit points. If the game script plays out the way we think, the Packers should get a lead and ride Jones and Dillon. It’s fantasy crunch time and you start your studs.