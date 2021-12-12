Sony Michel start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel had a breakout game on the ground last week, providing a spark that helped his team take down the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 37-7 beatdown.

The backup tailback stepped in for an injured Darrell Henderson and delivered, putting forth his best individual performance of the season. It was announced on Saturday that Henderson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving Michel to once again carry the load this week when the team faces the Arizona Cardinals for Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel broke off 24 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown in the team’s big victory over the Jaguars last week. He showed his capability as a starter in the victory and will be tasked with doing so again on Monday. He’s currently slotted as the 49th best running back in fantasy and that’s bound to go up as he gets more carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With no Henderson, Michel will be relied upon once again in a huge NFC West showdown in prime time. Based off his performance from last week, I’d keep riding the wave and start him.