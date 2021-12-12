Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Odell Beckham Jr. paid off for those who started him in fantasy in Week 13 with a late touchdown reception during the Rams’ blowout victory over the Jaguars. Let’s discuss his outlook for this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

You can’t always depend on TD catches when your team is leading by 23 in the fourth quarter, but Beckham’s managers will take it, especially since he had just one catch on four targets otherwise. He has scored in back-to-back games.

This week’s matchup doesn’t look easy on paper. Arizona has permitted just seven touchdowns to wideouts in their past eight games, and only two wide receivers have surpassed 80 yards against the Cardinals since Week 6. However, Beckham may have already surpassed Van Jefferson as the Rams’ new No. 2 WR. In a game with a 51-point over-under according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Beckham should see enough targets to be useful yet again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beckham is a risky WR3 but one with still huge upside in what could be a high-scoring game this week. Start him.