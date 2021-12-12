Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Coming off of two pretty solid fantasy weeks, what will Van Jefferson accomplish in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

In two games with Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson has caught nine of 17 targets for 134 yards and scored in each game. He also had his best fantasy day of the season in the first meeting against Arizona back in Week 4, securing all six of his targets for 90 yards and a TD.

The Rams still prefer to use Jefferson more than Beckham as a deep threat, which could be problematic for the second-year player this week since the Cardinals have given up the second-fewest pass plays of 20 yards or longer this season (24). However, Jefferson recorded two such plays against this defense in that game earlier this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jefferson is worth a shot as a WR3 this week.