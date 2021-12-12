Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Tyler Higbee has been an uninspiring fantasy option for the bulk of the 2021 season. Will his fortunes take a turn for the better in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

The best thing you can say about Higbee’s fantasy outlook right now is that he’s basically guaranteed to get at least five targets per week. What he does with them is anyone’s guess. He could post one catch for three yards like he did in Week 12 against the Packers. Or he could catch five balls for 48 yards, like he did last week against the Jaguars, which is a decent enough PPR output considering the sad state of tight ends in fantasy. On the whole, Higbee has scored just twice since Week 3 and has finished with fewer than 55 yards in 10 of 12 games.

When it comes to tight ends facing the Cardinals’ defense, there’s George Kittle and then there’s everybody else. Kittle put up a fat 6-101-1 line against Arizona in Week 9. No other TE has reached even 50 receiving yards versus the Cards this season. They have allowed the fourth-fewest receptions and the fifth-fewest DraftKings points per game to the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Consider Higbee as more of a TE2 this week. In other words, sit him if you can.