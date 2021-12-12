James Conner start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cardinals have opened Chase Edmonds’ 21-day practice window, which means the RB could return from short-term IR this week against the Los Angeles Rams. With this info, let’s discuss how to view James Conner’s Week 14 fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner has been one of fantasy’s top running backs ever since Edmonds went down with a high-ankle sprain in Week 9. Over that four game span, Conner totaled 447 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. He handled 20 carries in three of those four games and averaged close to four receptions per.

Edmonds’ possible return certainly halts this joyride to some extent. Even if he’s limited upon return, Edmonds would most likely soak up the majority of the passing-down work — Conner caught just five passes from Weeks 1-8. However, Conner often saw double-digit touches while Edmonds was at full strength and scored eight times in the first eight games of the season.

The Rams have permitted only seven rush TDs to running backs, but two of them were scored by Conner back in Week 4. That was a game in which Arizona’s top two backs combined for 170 yards on 30 carries, with Conner getting 18 of those totes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Edmonds is out, you’re safe to fire up Conner as a rock-solid RB1. If Edmonds is active, Conner’s touchdown prowess would still keep him well within RB2 territory in 12-team leagues. In short, you should probably start Conner no matter what this week.