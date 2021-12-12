DeAndre Hopkins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

DeAndre Hopkins made his long-awaited return from injury in Week 13 and found his way back into the end zone almost immediately. He will face a difficult test this Monday night versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins’ 20-yard TD against the Bears last week was one of only two targets that he saw on the day. The other was hauled in for a 16-yard catch. Target share has become a concern for Nuk, who averaged 165 targets per year from 2015-20. Prior to his hamstring injury in Week 8, he was on pace for barely more than 100 targets this season. Although he’s still a great red-zone weapon (eight scores in nine games), Hopkins has exceeded 70 receiving yards only twice this year. He could have a hard time reaching that number this week as he will be often covered by shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

A tough one-on-one matchup and a lower usage rate has turned Hopkins into a TD-dependent WR2. He’s still worth starting in all leagues, but he’s not living up to his preseason expectations.