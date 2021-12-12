Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Christian Kirk has been a boom-or-bust fantasy commodity all season long. He was the latter in Week 13. What awaits him in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk has had a handful of nice outings with Kyler Murray under center this year; he has registered at least 15 PPR points in four of Murray’s nine starts. But in two others, he’s been left with just one catch for single-digit yardage. One of those games came last week and the other occured back in Week 4 against these same Rams. He’s also averaging just five targets per game from Murray this season.

The Rams’ pass defense isn’t the worst matchup in the world for Kirk, especially with DeAndre Hopkins back to take away defensive attention. But the story is the same for the fourth-year player out of Texas A&M: He could give you everything or nothing in any given week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kirk is a shot-in-the-dark WR3. Start him only if you feel like you need to take some high-upside risks in order to win your matchup this week.