Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Following an 11-catch performance in Week 12, Rondale Moore came back down to earth in Week 13. Let’s discuss his fantasy outlook for this week’s Monday night showdown versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

The Cardinals have tried to get creative with the rookie wideout, using him on screens, sweeps and other short-area plays to get him into open space and let him use his speed with room in front of him. The results have been generally bland.

Moore has had a couple of standout weeks; he caught all 11 of his targets for 51 yards in Week 11 and racked up a 7-114-1 line back in Week 2. Most of that production came on a 77-yard TD catch that was made possible by a blown coverage. But Moore has been held to fewer than 30 yards from scrimmage in six of his previous seven games and saw more than five targets during that span only once.

The Rams don’t offer him the toughest matchup, but Moore has a really low floor in any given week right now. He caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and added two carries for nine yards when these teams met in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While still a good dynasty commodity, Moore is off the radar in redraft leagues.