AJ Green start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

A.J. Green had a pretty successful day when he played against the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 4. What will he accomplish during the rematch this Monday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green was Kyler Murray’s second-most targeted receiver in that earlier meeting, catching five of six looks for 67 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 victory for Arizona. Murray’s presence behind center definitely helps the veteran wideout, who caught five of 12 targets for 82 scoreless yards in the two games he played with the backup QBs.

Green saw just one target last week against Chicago, but that’s a function of Murray attempting just 15 passes on the day and DeAndre Hopkins being back on the field. Hopkins’ presence should help free up Green out wide a little bit, and with an over-under of 51 on DraftKings Sportsbook, this primetime game has shootout potential.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Green is a decent WR3 for those in deeper leagues this week. His previous success against L.A. raises his outlook a tad, but he’s not a safe bet by any means.