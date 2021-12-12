Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Could Zach Ertz visit the end zone this week against the Los Angeles Rams? That’s something that tight ends have been able to do rather frequently against L.A. lately.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

We’ve seen Ertz’s ceiling (8 catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns) and floor (one catch on two targets for 10 yards) over the past two weeks. There’s reason to be optimistic about him heading into Week 14’s matchup with the Rams, a game that holds the second-highest over-under according to DraftKings Sportsbook, at 51.

The Rams have allowed a tight end TD in three of their past four games. Just before that scoring spree, the Lions’ T.J. Hockenson turned in a serviceable 6-48-0 line on nine targets against the Rams. It’s highly unlikely Ertz will see that much work, especially with Arizona’s receiving corps back to full strength. But his touchdown odds look pretty good in this spot. If Brevin Jordan and Geoff Swaim can do it against the Rams, why not Ertz?

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ertz is worth starting as a low-end TE1 this week.