College basketball picks: Best bets for Sunday, December 12th

While you’re flipping between NFL games on Sunday, you’ll have some interesting college basketball games to keep your attention. Seven ranked teams will take the court, including a Top 10 showdown in the state of Texas. There’s plenty of opportunities for you to nail picks and make some money off the action.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Sunday, December 12th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

#6 Villanova vs. #2 Baylor

Pick: Baylor -4.5

The Baylor Bears will face their toughest test of the season so far when welcoming the Villanova Wildcats to Waco, TX, on Sunday. The reigning national champions have moved swiftly through non-conference play and are undefeated heading into this matchup. Villanova has also had success this season, but its two lone losses have come against Top 10 opponents in UCLA and Purdue. This should be an exciting game but we’re giving the edge to the home team to not only win, but cover.

#1 Purdue vs. NC State

Pick: Purdue -14

The Purdue Boilermakers are still reeling from a buzzer-beating loss to Rutgers just 72 hours prior and must regroup when facing NC State Wolfpack at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn. This is a spot where the Boilermakers can take out their frustrations and they possess the nation’s top rated offense in adjusted efficiency per KenPom. Take Purdue to cover here as it should roll in Barclays Center and get back on track.

#20 Florida vs. Maryland

Pick: Maryland +5

Later that evening in Brooklyn, the Florida Gators will be playing their last game before getting booted out of the Top 25 polls when facing the Maryland Terrapins at Barclays Center. Florida, of course, suffered a hideous loss to Texas Southern earlier in the week and followed that up with a blowout win over North Florida two days later.

Losers of three straight, this is the second game Maryland will be playing under interim head coach Danny Manning following Mark Turgeon’s resignation. All of their losses this season have come within eight points and the team could still be in dead cat bounce territory following the coaching change. Expect them to give the Gators a game and cover here.

