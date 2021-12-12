NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Sunday, December 12th

With the cancelation of the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs matchup with the Washington Huskies due to Covid-19, we still have six Top 25 college basketball games on the slate for Sunday.

The biggest matchup comes from Waco, where the No. #6 Villanova Wildcats face the #2 Baylor Bears in the Sunday national TV game on ABC. VU has tested themselves as much as any team in America, playing at UCLA and on a neutral floor against Purdue already for their only losses of the season so far.

Baylor is 9-0 with a win over Michigan State to claim the Battle 4 Atlantis as their best victory so far. This will be by far their toughest matchup of the young campaign, and the team’s 15-game winning streak that includes a national championship will be on the line.

Also it’s a pair of North Jersey rivals as unranked Rutgers faces #23 Seton Hall at The Pru in Newark. Rutgers has losses this season to DePaul, Lafayette, UMass, and Illinois... and of course the most dramatic win of the season against No. 1 Purdue at The RAC last Thursday night. And while they still might not be ranked tomorrow, Seton Hall could still be even with a loss. The Pirates scored a 64-60 win over Texas at home on Thursday behind 18 points from Jared Rhoden.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Sunday, December 12th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 12 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 1:00 PM Jackson State #17 Iowa State BIG12|ESPN+ Iowa State -18 126.5 2:00 PM #1 Purdue NC State BTN Purdue -14 141.5 3:00 PM #6 Villanova #2 Baylor ABC Baylor -4.5 138.5 4:30 PM #20 Florida Maryland BTN Florida -5 137 5:00 PM Long Beach State #16 USC PAC12 USC -25 145 7:30 PM Rutgers #23 Seton Hall FS1 Seton Hall -9.5 135.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.