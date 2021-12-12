23 Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We’ll have an in-state rivalry showdown in New Jersey on Sunday as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look for a second straight Top 25 upset when meeting the No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The college basketball world is still buzzing over Rutgers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) knocking off No. 1 Purdue 70-68 on Thursday by way of a buzzer beater. Following a Boilermakers layup that put his team down by one with less than four seconds left in the contest, Ron Harper Jr. frantically dribbled up the court and heaved a halfcourt shot that connected as time expired, sending the crowd in Piscataway into a frenzy. It was the perfect way to end a strong night where he put up 30 points and 10 rebounds in the upset.

Seton Hall (8-1) is obviously trying to avoid the same fate as Purdue and is hoping to extend its winning streak to six. The Pirates were also in action on Thursday when it edged Texas at home for a 64-60 victory. Jared Rhoden led with 18 points in the win.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

When: Sunday, December 12th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -9.5

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Rutgers +9.5

Rutgers is riding a high off taking down the No. 1 team in the country and the team should get a boost from playing in Newark against a ranked in-state rival. Three of the Scarlet Knights’ losses have come within a single score, so they’re used to playing in tight contests. They may not win, but they’ll give the Pirates a run for their money.

