16 USC vs. Long Beach State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 USC Trojans are just one of a handful of teams still unbeaten in college basketball and will look to continue that when hosting the Long Beach State Beach on Sunday.

USC (9-0, 2-0 Pac-12) was last in action on Tuesday, where it downed Eastern Kentucky for an 80-68 home victory at the Galen Center. The Trojans held control throughout the entirety of the contest and were up by as many as 24 points at one point. Isaiah Mobley led with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

Long Beach State (3-6) has had a rough first month of the regular season but managed to pick up a ‘W’ on Wednesday with a 102-69 victory over Bethesda. Jordan Roberts led the Beach with 20 points on the evening.

How to watch USC vs. Long Beach State

When: Sunday, December 12th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -25

Total: 145

The Pick

USC -25

At 286, Long Beach State is the third-lowest rated team USC will have played all season per KenPom. In its two encounters against even lower rated opponents, USC demolished Cal State Northridge by 40 points to open the season and pummeled Dixie State by 27 on November 22.

Judging by those outcomes, we should get something similar on Sunday. The Trojans roll here and cover,

