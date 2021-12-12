20 Florida vs. Maryland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Sunday afternoon slate in college basketball brings us to Brooklyn, where the No. 20 Florida Gators will meet the Maryland Terrapins at Barclays Center as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Florida (7-2) will most likely be playing its final game as a ranked team before getting booted from the AP poll this week. The Gators suffered an embarrassing loss to Texas Southern early in the week and followed that up with an 85-55 victory over North Florida on Wednesday. The team forced 28 turnovers in the game and was led by Colin Castleton, who put up 26 points and eight rebounds.

Maryland (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) will be playing its second game under interim head coach Danny Manning, who took over following the resignation of Mark Turgeon. The Terrapins were a last in action a week go when falling 67-61 to Northwestern in their Big Ten opener. The team shot under 20% on two-point attempts throughout the game and couldn’t catch up to the Wildcats down the stretch. Hakim Hart led with 18 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

How to watch Florida vs. Maryland

When: Sunday, December 12th, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -5

Total: 137

The Pick

Maryland +5

With a week’s worth of rest and time to get more accustomed to Manning in charge, the Terrapins should be able to shoot better from the field and give the Gators a game on a neutral floor. All four of their losses have come within eight points this season, so they’re accustomed to playing in tight ballgames. Go with Maryland to cover in Brooklyn.

