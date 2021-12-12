6 Villanova vs. #2 Baylor: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Baylor Bears will host the sixth-ranked Villanova Wildcats in a game featuring two teams with Final Four aspirations on Sunday afternoon from the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Baylor has not taken a step back at all from last year’s national championship season as they ran through the first eight games undefeated. The Bears haven’t played a ton of quality opponents, and their top win came against the Michigan State Spartans earlier this season. This will be Baylor’s toughest test of the year.

Villanova is on a four-game winning streak and will enter Sunday’s game with a 7-2 record. Their lone losses came against the UCLA Bruins on the road in overtime and Purdue Boilermakers by six points on a neutral site. The Wildcats rank inside the top five in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom.

How to watch Villanova vs. Baylor

When: Sunday, December 12th, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: ABC

Where to live stream online: ABC, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -4.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Baylor -4.5

The Bears are picking up right where they left off despite losing some significant players from last year’s title team. The Wildcats are an experienced unit capable of raining down threes in bunches, but Baylor’s defense is solid and the guard unit is better than Villanova’s at the moment. Take the Bears against the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.