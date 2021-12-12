17 Iowa State vs. Jackson State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones are undefeated through nine games with some impressive wins, and they will return to the court for a matchup against the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa State has impressive wins over the Xavier Musketeers, Memphis Tigers, Creighton Bluejays and Iowa Hawkeyes, so they haven’t just taken advantage of a weaker non-conference schedule. They will shoot up the AP Poll tomorrow after a 73-53 win over their in-state rival Iowa Hawkeyes this week. The Cyclones can struggle offensively at times, but the biggest reason for their success has come on the defensive end of the floor.

Jackson State will enter Sunday’s game with a 2-6 record, and they really struggled against the top teams on their schedule. The Tigers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 71-47, Indiana Hoosiers 70-35 and Marquette Golden Eagles 83-54. Jackson State is one of the worst teams offensively according to the latest KenPom ratings.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Jackson State

When: Sunday, December 12th p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV: Big-12 Network, ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa State -18

Total: 126.5

The Pick

Iowa State -18

It’s not a trap game when your next three opponents are Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Chicago State, a deserved break. The Cyclones have plenty of incentive to keep the train rolling as long as possible.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.