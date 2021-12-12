1 Purdue vs. NC State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will fall from the No. 1 spot in the country when the next poll comes out, but they will look for another solid victory against the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Purdue lost their first game of the season earlier this week when Ron Harper Jr. sunk a half-court buzzer beater to give the Rutgers Scarlet Knights a 70-68 win. The Boilermakers still have one of the best rosters in the country with an elite-level offense that is ranked No. 1 in adjusted efficiency.

NC State has a 7-2 record with a couple forgivable losses. The Wolfpack fell short on a neutral site game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the other loss came against the Louisville Cardinals. Dereon Seabron leads the team in just about everything including points (19.9), rebounds (11), assists (2.7) and steals (2.3).

How to watch Purdue vs. NC State

When: Sunday, December 12th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -13.5

Total: 142

The Pick

Purdue -13.5 (-115)

NC State typically has some solid basketball players, and Dereon Seabron can certainly be a one-man show for the Wolfpack. That being said, this Purdue team is a championship contender. Jaden Ivey is one of the top draft prospects in the country, while Zach Edey and Trevion Williams provide two excellent complementary options on offense. The Boilermakers are also good at putting the clamps on defensively, though they would rather win games leaning on their scoring.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.