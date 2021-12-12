Kareem Hunt suffers leg injury in Week 14 vs. Ravens, questionable to return

Update: Hunt is officially questionable to return to today’s action.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

He was evaluated in the medical tent before walking to the locker room for further evaluation. As of now, there is no timetable for his return.

Well, never mind. #Browns RB Kareem Hunt is now walking into the locker room with medical personnel after briefly testing leg on sideline https://t.co/xtFYowpW8f — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 12, 2021

Losing Hunt would be an unfortunate blow to the Browns, whose offense has suffered a slew of injuries over the last two months of the season. They got a much needed reprieve with a bye week last week but could now potentially be without one of their dynamic backs.

Hunt himself has missed numerous games this year due to various injuries. In seven games throughout the 2021 season, he has taken 76 handoffs for 381 yards and five touchdowns. In his absence, backup D’Ernest Johnson has stepped in to fill the gap.

The Browns hold a 10-0 lead on the division leading Ravens in the second quarter, so we’ll see if they can maintain it without Hunt’s services.