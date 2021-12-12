Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, December 12

We have a short six-game slate in the Association on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Killian Hayes over 3.5 rebounds (+100)

Second-year guard Killian Hayes has not effective as a scorer this season, but has done a solid job playing next to first overall pick Cade Cunningham. Hayes is only averaging 6.3 points per game, but a career-best 3.6 rebounds per game.

At 6-foot-5, the 20-year-old should be effective on the glass and could help lessen the blow of not having veteran forward Jerami Grant, who is out for an extended period of time. In his last 10 games, Hayes has grabbed more than 3.5 rebounds seven times and is averaging 4.2 rebounds per game over that time. At +100 on DKSB, this is a nice bet to play, especially if you don’t like none of the points player props.

Luguentz Dort over 2.5 3-pointers made (-110)

Despite only shooting 33% from behind the arc this season, Luguentz Dort has not been shy about taking three-pointers this season. The 22-year-old guard is shooting a career-high 7.6 three-point attempts per game this season and making 2.5 threes per game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be going up against the Dallas Mavericks, who are allowing teams to shoot 36% from three-point range. In regards to Dort, he’s surprisingly made more than 2.5 threes in six out of his last 10 games and had two other games where he at least made two.

Derrick White over 3.5 rebounds (-105)

White has been lighting up the scoring board in the scoring department, however, he’s also been effective on the glass recently for the San Antonio Spurs. The 27-year-old guard has grabbed more than 3.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and averaging is 4.4 rebounds per game over that time. This season, White is recording 3.6 rebounds per game, which is his second-highest average in his career.

