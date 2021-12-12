Pick against the spread, over/under for Magic vs. Lakers on Sunday

After playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, the Orlando Magic will complete the two-game series at the STAPLES Center tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Magic (5-22) are riding a four-game losing streak, which includes a two-point loss to the Clippers. After losing by 13 points to the Grizzlies Thursday, the Lakers (14-13) bounced back with a dominating 116-95 road victory Friday night over the Oklahoma City Thunder. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Magic vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -10.5

Based on these two teams rosters, one would think that it would be an easy call to make on the spread. However, the Lakers have been one of the worst teams to bet on this season to cover the spread (10-17 ATS). Los Angeles is 2-3 in their last five games at home, with their two wins coming against the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings. The Lakers will try to pick up another win and cover, but they are 0-4 ATS when they are double-digit favorites this season. Additionally, Los Angeles is 4-10 ATS when they are favorites at STAPLES this season.

Meanwhile, the Magic are searching for their first road win since Nov. 17 against the New York Knicks, where they won 104-98 at Madison Square Garden. Orlando is 0-9 in their last nine road games and losing by an average of 15.7 points per game. The Magic, however, are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games and 1-3 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back. Also, Orlando is 5-6 ATS when they are underdogs by 10 or more this season.

Over/Under: Over 221

In their last 10 games, the Magic’s defense has not been that great as they’ve allowed 115.3 points per game. Over that same span of time, the Lakers are scoring 115.2 points per game, which could bode well for tonight’s total. The Lakers are 15-12 when it comes to overs this season, while the Magic are 14-13 on overs.

