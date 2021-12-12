Browns QB Baker Mayfield returns to game after concussion check in Week 14

Update: Mayfield is officially back in for the AFC North battle. He’ll try to close things out and get the Browns back above .500. They currently lead 24-9 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Baker's back at QB for #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 12, 2021

Update: Mayfield’s exit appears to have been short-lived. He’s heading back into the ballgame.

UPDATE: Browns QB Baker Mayfield has been cleared to return today vs. the Ravens. — DK Nation (@dklive) December 12, 2021

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield entered the medical tent with an undisclosed injury in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He exited the tent and returned to the sideline as backup Case Keenum took over at quarterback.

Baker is out of the tent, he's holding his helmet and... he's now put on a winter cap. He's talking to Kevin Stefanski as the #Browns punt. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 12, 2021

It is unclear what injury the Browns franchise QB suffered after he took the hit, but it was enough to warrant a trip to the medical tent for evaluation. Mayfield has been dealing with a shoulder injury all throughout the season but got the benefit of being able to rest with a bye last week.

