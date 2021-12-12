 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Browns QB Baker Mayfield returns to game after concussion check in Week 14

Browns QB Baker Mayfield checked for concussion in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Update: Mayfield is officially back in for the AFC North battle. He’ll try to close things out and get the Browns back above .500. They currently lead 24-9 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Update: Mayfield’s exit appears to have been short-lived. He’s heading back into the ballgame.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield entered the medical tent with an undisclosed injury in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He exited the tent and returned to the sideline as backup Case Keenum took over at quarterback.

It is unclear what injury the Browns franchise QB suffered after he took the hit, but it was enough to warrant a trip to the medical tent for evaluation. Mayfield has been dealing with a shoulder injury all throughout the season but got the benefit of being able to rest with a bye last week.

