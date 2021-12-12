Panthers QB Cam Newton benched for PJ Walker in Week 14, re-enters in second half

Update: Newton is back in the game to start the second half for the Panthers. We’ll see how long this lasts.

Update: PJ Walker has now thrown an interception. Oh boy...

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was replaced by backup PJ Walker in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The former MVP had rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown in the NFC South battle but also threw a pick-six.

Newton has struggled since scoring two goal-line touchdowns in his season debut a month ago. Entering Sunday, the former Heisman Trophy winner had completed just 55.8% of his passes and threw for 289 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

This is just another negative data point in a Panthers season that is quickly unraveling by the week. They’ve already lost star running back Christian McCaffrey for the season and last Sunday, offensive coordinator Joe Brady was let go as a proverbial sacrificial lamb.

Carolina trails Atlanta 17-7 at halftime. We’ll see who emerges as the lead signal-caller as the second half unfolds.