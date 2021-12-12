 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lamar Jackson OUT for the rest of Week 14 with ankle injury vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Lamar Jackson will not return to the game due to his ankle injury. Tyler Huntley will lead the way moving forward.

Update: Jackson’s ankle injury is to the same ankle that he tweaked against the Steelers last week, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Update: Jackson is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury

Update: Jackson is being carted into the locker room.

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson suffered a lower leg injury after getting hit at the ankles. He stayed down for a while, but has made it back to the sideline and Tyler Huntley is in the game.

Jackson hadn’t done much of anything statistically as of yet, with foour completions on four attempts for 17 yards and two rushing attempts for 5 yards.

